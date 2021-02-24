We shall overcome!

Change You Can Believe In!

Change Gon’ Come!

Black Lives Matter!

Vote or Die!

These are just a few of what seems like a million songs, hashtags and slogans that have shaped our hope for a better condition for Black people in America. We have marched, fought in wars, voted, hash tagged, picketed, debated, held sit-ins, protested, stood vigil; we’ve done it all.

Here we stand at the beginning of a New Year, under a new administration, with a “whole new set of hopes” ready to be dashed to pieces if we don’t stay focused.

These are interesting times for Black folk. I was telling someone the other day that I have never seen so many polar opposite extremes among our people. It’s as if these are the best of times and the worst of times for us.

Black consciousness is at an all-time high. At the same time, I’ve never seen such extremes in ignorance. There is never before-seen wealth happening among our people. At the same time, there is never before-seen poverty. We are in a crucible right now. It is very important that we tune out all the political promises right now and zoom in on things the truly empower us in our quest for independence, wealth and power. Here are 10 things Black America needs to stay focused on throughout the rest of this year and beyond:

BLACK PEOPLE – Yeah, I’m saying it. The first thing Black people need to stay focused on is Black people. If I said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times. Until Black America puts Black America first, Black America will always be last. We are easily deceived by terms like “minority” AND “diversity” AND “inclusion” AND “equality.” None of these politically correct terms mean “Black” AND while every other community is focused on long-term sustainability for its own, too many of us are still trying to give mouth to mouth resuscitation to a dying socioeconomic experiment called integration. We are too inclined to fight for everyone else when we, as a people, don’t have a pot to urinate in nor window to throw it out. Our interests must come first! The Black agenda must come first! Our focus must be zoomed in on the uplift of the masses of Black people. GROUP ECONOMICS – Stay focused on building and supporting Black-owned businesses.Do not be fooled by the “fake love” being displayed to us by corporate America. Do not be “bamboozled” into thinking our community can survive off of stimulus checks. As America’s economy becomes more unstable, we have to build our own economy; one that creates opportunity for the next generation. We must treat every Black dollar as sacred by spending it with one another. Circulate Black dollars with the same intensity that we circulate gossip on the internet. TELLING OUR OWN STORY – The George Floyd protest wave made it mandatory for every mainstream media company to include “Black stories.” The Super Bowl has never had so many Black faces, yet it is just as White-owned as ever. Mainstream media companies will only give the world a sanitized version of who we are. It is our job to create our own narratives and tell the stories of our pain.We must not get caught up in this foolery. Support Black-owned media and journalists. Whether we know it or not, we are engaged in information warfare every day. Act like it! GOOD HEALTH – We are still suffering disproportionately from the coronavirus a.k.a. COVID-19. A vaccine is being peddled to our community as the solution to this problem. What about diabetes, heart disease, cancer and the other laundry list of illnesses that we suffer from? We have to get serious and stay focused on building our immune systems. We must eat right, exercise, think positive thoughts, and get regular check-ups. SECURING OUR NEIGHBORHOODS – Black women, children and elders have never been so vulnerable to attack. As Black men, we must unite to create patrols that monitor everything that comes in and out of our communities. It’s not enough to yell, “Defund the police!” We must organize to police our own neighborhoods. GROWING OUR OWN FOOD – If we are to become a healthy people we must be found consuming the right foods. The best way to ensure that what we put into our bodies is nutritious is to grow it ourselves. I am very proud to see millions of our people become urban gardeners; growing vegetables in their backyards and even in little flower pots indoors. I think every Black family in America should start small and begin growing their own food this year. Agriculture is the future! PROTECTION OF BLACK WOMEN – It broke my heart to see the Black sister who was recently attacked outside of a Harlem liquor store. She was assaulted by the very men who should have been protecting her – Black men. There must be ZERO TOLERANCE for this kind of behavior. Until Black women are protected, Black people will never be respected. The Black woman is the Mother of Civilization and must be protected at all cost…PERIOD! LAND ACQUISTION – The Honorable Elijah Muhammad teaches that there is no freedom without land. The issue of reparations cannot seriously be discussed if we are not talking about land. Gentrification is a not a battle for money. It is a battle for the acquisition and control of land. Let us put our nickels, dimes, quarters, dollars and bitcoin together to buy as much land as we can acquire in 2021. EDUCATING OUR OWN CHILDREN – As America’s educational system continues to crumble under the weight of the current pandemic, we must be found using our creative intelligence to educate Black children. We can’t afford to wait for the public school system to “get back to normal.” They will never get back to normal. We must create a new normal that empowers our Black children. CONFLICT RESOLUTION – The homicide rate exploded by 36% last year. Too many of those murders were committed against us by us. This is unacceptable. We must focus on teaching our Black youth to resolve conflict without resorting to senseless gun violence. Community leaders, OGs, and other well-respected brothers and sisters must make this a top priority.

These are just a few of the issues Black America should stay focused on. There are many more that I failed to mention at this time, but we have to start somewhere.

May God bless us all with a prosperous and focused year!