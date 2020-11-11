15th Annual Texas Bowl Set For Prime Time December 31st on ESPN

The 2020 Texas Bowl will be played on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. CT from NRG Stadium in Houston. The 15th edition of the game will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio, with a local radio broadcast on SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM). The 15th edition of the event will once again feature a matchup of Big 12 and SEC schools as it has since 2014.

The Texas Bowl is the fifth most attended Bowl game in the country and most attended non-New Year’s Six game since 2016, trailing only the Rose, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls. The Texas Bowl and its sister event, the Texas Kickoff, have grown to become two of the most popular annual college football games in the country, combining to create an economic impact of close to $80 million annually for the city of Houston while raising nearly $2 million in financial support and millions more in promotional support to DePelchin Children’s Center, Houston’s oldest children’s charity and the bowl’s official charitable beneficiary.

Last year, the Texas Bowl featured the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies, marking the sixth year of the Bowl’s affiliation with the Big 12 and the SEC. With an Aggies 24-21 victory over the Cowboys, Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond was named the 2019 Texas Bowl MVP.

The Texas Bowl is one of 15 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. Ticket information for the event will be shared in the near future. To be the first to get these updates and for more information around the game, fans can sign up for the Texas Bowl Wait List at http://www.thetexasbowl.com/.

About the Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a subsidiary of ESPN, and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. The Texas Bowl has showcased teams from the Big 12 and the SEC, two of the country’s premier conferences since 2014. The Texas Bowl has been a tremendous success both on and off the field over its first 14 years as it is the fifth most-attended bowl in the country since 2016. The bowl generates nearly $40 million annually for the Houston economy and has donated nearly $2 million in financial support and millions more in promotional support to DePelchin Children’s Center, the bowl’s official charitable beneficiary.



ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.