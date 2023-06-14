17 Black Music Producers to Honor for Black Music Month

ABOVE: Aretha Franklin

June is Black Music Month and many of the most notable cultural hitmakers are being recognized for their timeless contributions.

Listed below are 17 Black producers who have advanced Black music, per Black Information Network. This list has been edited/condensed.

Teddy Riley: The New Jack Swing sub-genre creator, Teddy Riley, has produced music for several legends, including Michael Jackson, Doug E. Fresh, Keith Sweat, Heavy D & The Boyz, and so many more.

Pharrell Williams: In the early 1990s, Pharrell formed The Neptunes with his close friend Chad Hugo before becoming the lead vocalist for N.E.R.D. in 1999. The Virginia Beach native released his solo album, In My Mind, in 2006 and has produced hits for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, and so many more.

Berry Gordy: The Motown Records founder is credited with launching an entire era of music that laid the blueprint for Black musicians and artists for generations.

Aretha Franklin: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, helped pave the way for Black women in music through her business-savvy artistic vision.

Sylvia Robinson: Singer and record label founder Sylvia Robinson is credited with creating the very first rap single, Rapper’s Delight.

Rodney Jerkins (AKA DarkChild): He’s worked with Destiny’s Child, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and many more. In 2001, Jerkins won the Grammy for Best R&B Song for “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys.

Timbaland: An epic figure in hip-hop and R&B production, Timbaland has helped shape the sounds of Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Coldplay, and more.

Missy Elliott: The icon has produced her own hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On.” The star also discovered and produced for acts like 702 and was a huge influence on Aaliyah’s sound, much like her fellow Virginia Beach native Timbaland.

Quincy Jones: At 88 years old, music legend Quincy Jones has worked for decades, changing the music industry one hit single and album at a time. In 1982, Jones produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller album before going on to make several more major marks in music history.

Mike Will: The Marietta, Georgia native helped bring Southern trap sounds to the charts and gave us some instant classic hits.

Mustard: DJ- producer and LA native Mustard’s breakout came in 2011 with Tyga’s “Rack City” anthem. Since then, the record exec has delivered three solo albums and hits for Roddy Rich, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, the late Nipsey Hussle, and many more.

Zaytoven (AKA Zaytoven): He’s worked with Gucci Mane, Usher, Future, and Lecrae, and is credited for helping to bring the trap sound of the South worldwide.

Metro Boomin: The St. Louis native rose to prominence during the last decade and soon became a trusted figure in hip-hop. He’s worked with shaping the sound of rappers like Future while delivering collabs with 21 Savage, Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Mannie Fresh: New Orleans native DJ, producer, and rapper Mannie Fresh has delivered classics since the 1990s. The Cash Money Records producer helped bring the bounce sound to the global airwaves.

9th Wonder: Grammy Award-winning producer 9th Wonder has created hits for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Salaam Remi: Known for a reggae influence, producer, and Queens, New York native Salaam Remi is known for his creations with Nas, Amy Winehouse, Fugees, and Miguel, and Black Thought.

Sonny Digital: Atlanta native Sonny Digital broke out in 2011 with YC’s hit single “Racks.” Since then, the producer has delivered hits like “Tuesday,” 2Chainz’s “Birthday Song” and the XXL Freshman Cyphers in 2017 and 2018.