2020 Emmy Award Winners

Here are some of the winners that were announced via the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony.

This is Regina King’s 4th Emmy win, tying her with Alfre Woodard for Most Emmy Wins for a Black Actor.

So…REGINA BEEN KING!

Regina King, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Watchmen

(Photo courtesy of Regina King’s IG @iamreginaking)

Zendaya made Academy History by becoming the youngest Emmy Winner in the best dramatic actress category at 24 years old.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Euphoria

(Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s Twitter @zendaya)

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made Academy History by becoming the First Father-Daughter Emmy Winners.

Ron Cephas Jones, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: This is Us

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: #FreeRayshawn

RuPaul, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Maya Rudolph won 2 Emmys off of 3 nominations. Two of which were in the same category. Maya was in competition with herself. I mean…COME ON!

Maya Rudolph, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Saturday Night Live and

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Big Mouth

Uzo Aduba, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Mrs. America

Eddie Murphy, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Saturday Night Live