2020 Emmy Award Winners

Here are some of the winners that were announced via the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony.
This is Regina King’s 4th Emmy win, tying her with Alfre Woodard for Most Emmy Wins for a Black Actor.
So…REGINA BEEN KING!
Zendaya made Academy History by becoming the youngest Emmy Winner in the best dramatic actress category at 24 years old.
Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made Academy History by becoming the First Father-Daughter Emmy Winners.
Maya Rudolph won 2 Emmys off of 3 nominations. Two of which were in the same category. Maya was in competition with herself. I mean…COME ON!