2020 Emmy Nominations for Black Actors Set a New Record

A record number of Black Actors were nominated for this year’s Emmy awards. Of the 102 Emmy nominees, nearly 35 are Black actors. The talent, the range, the breadth of their work deserves recognition. Do these numbers in any way reflect all of the amazing work that was produced by Black creators and performers this year? Of course not. Were there notable snubs? Absolutely. However, in the words of Issa Rae, an Emmy award nominee, “I’m rooting for everybody black.” If you haven’t had the opportunity to see some of these performances, do yourself a favor and make time.