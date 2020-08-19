2020 Emmy Nominations for Black Actors Set a New Record

A record number of Black Actors were nominated for this year’s Emmy awards. Of the 102 Emmy nominees, nearly 35 are Black actors. The talent, the range, the breadth of their work deserves recognition. Do these numbers in any way reflect all of the amazing work that was produced by Black creators and performers this year? Of course not. Were there notable snubs? Absolutely. However, in the words of Issa Rae, an Emmy award nominee, “I’m rooting for everybody black.” If you haven’t had the opportunity to see some of these performances, do yourself a favor and make time.

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

(Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Wright’s IG @jfreewright)

L-R: Yvonne Orji, Insecure, Kerry Washington, Little Fires

Everywhere, and Issa Rae, Insecure (Photo courtesy of

Issa Rae’s IG @issarae)

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

(Photo courtesy of Octavia Spencer’s IG @octaviaspencer)

Regina King, Watchmen

(Photo courtesy of Regina King’s IG @iamreginaking)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

(Photo courtesy of Sterling K. Brown’s IG @sterlingkbrown)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

(Photo courtesy of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s IG @yahya)

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Euphoria

(Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s IG @zendaya)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (SNL) Some of the 2020 Emmy Award Nominees