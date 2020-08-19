Fashion

2020 Emmy Nominations for Black Actors Set a New Record

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

A record number of Black Actors were nominated for this year’s Emmy awards. Of the 102 Emmy nominees, nearly 35 are Black actors. The talent, the range, the breadth of their work deserves recognition. Do these numbers in any way reflect all of the amazing work that was produced by Black creators and performers this year? Of course not. Were there notable snubs? Absolutely. However, in the words of Issa Rae, an Emmy award nominee, “I’m rooting for everybody black.” If you haven’t had the opportunity to see some of these performances, do yourself a favor and make time.

  • Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
    (Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Wright’s IG @jfreewright)
  • L-R: Yvonne Orji, Insecure, Kerry Washington, Little Fires
    Everywher    e, and Issa Rae, Insecure     (Photo courtesy of
    Issa Rae’s IG @issarae)
  • Octavia Spencer, Self Made
    (Photo courtesy of Octavia Spencer’s IG @octaviaspencer)
  • Regina King, Watchmen
    (Photo courtesy of Regina King’s IG @iamreginaking)
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    (Photo courtesy of Sterling K. Brown’s IG @sterlingkbrown)
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
    (Photo courtesy of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s IG @yahya)
  • Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Euphoria
    (Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s IG @zendaya)
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (SNL)
Some of the 2020 Emmy Award Nominees
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ava DuVernay is the 2020 Gish Prize Winner

‘Black is King’ Delivered Fashion Moments

A’ja Wilson Gives Black Girls “The Talk”

Spotlight on PYER MOSS

Natasha Cloud Becomes the First WNBA Player to...

‘Why We Stay Home’

CUSHNIE Designs Now Available at Target

Docu-series ‘And She Could Be Next’ to Premiere...

Season 4 of Issa Rae’s Insecure Was a...

As Protesters Demand an End to Police Brutality,...