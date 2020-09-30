2020 Gwen Ifill Award Winner: Yamiche Alcindor

The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) announced that the 2020 Gwen Ifill Award recipient is Yamiche Alcindor, the White House Correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

Yamiche Alcindor

The IWMF tweeted out the news saying, “Every day, @Yamiche carries on #GwenIfill’s legacy of leadership, mentorship, and challenging expectations of how women of color should report. We’re thrilled to honor this incredible, #fiercewomanjourno with our 2020 Gwen Ifill Award.”

Alcindor responded in kind saying, “I’m so honored to receive this year’s 2020 Gwen Ifill Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation. I miss Gwen’s necessary voice this year and I am blessed to have been able to receive her guidance while we had her. I hope we at the @NewsHour are making her proud.”

Alcindor is a native of Miami, Florida and earned her bachelor’s degree in English, Government, and African American Studies from Georgetown University. She went on to earn her master’s degree from New York University. She currently serves as the White Houston Correspondent for PBS Newshour and can often be seen exploring the intersectionality of politics and race. Alcindor contributes to MSNBC and NBC News and has appeared on many shows. Before that she wrote and reported for The New York Times and USA Today. In addition to the ‘Gwen Ifill Award’ Alcindor was the recipient of the ‘Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage,’ the ‘Ifill Next Generation Award by Simmons University,’ and the ‘NextGen Leader Award by the Georgetown Entertainment & Media Alliance,’ in addition to other accolades.

Yamiche Alcindor

Gwen Ifill was a legendary journalist who opened the door for women of color in journalism. She was widely known as the moderator of “Washington Week” that aired on PBS and was the co-anchor of “The PBS Newshour.” She was a well-respected journalist who made history as the very first black woman to moderate a nationwide political program. “I was drawn to journalism because of the need to be the necessary voice – not to force my opinions on others but to broaden the stage for the debate.” Gwen Ifill said. Ifill passed away in November of 2016 from endometrial cancer and this award, named in her honor, carries the weight of her outstanding achievements.

“Gwen Ifill was a journalism icon who exemplified all the virtues of the craft that we need now – fairness, bravery and truth-telling at all costs. Gwen helped me navigate my career and embrace my passion for civil rights journalism on many beats and in all forms. I am forever grateful for [her] support as I accept this award.” Alcindor said.

This award is well deserved as Alcindor has shown great journalistic integrity and professionalism, whilst searching for the truth and reporting the facts. Congratulations!