2021: Best Year, Worse Year, or Somewhere in Between

Did you accomplish all that you set out to do in 2021? Did you create a vision board and hang it high with motivational quotes, biblical verses, and luxurious pictures? Were you optimistic about making 2021 one of your best years yet? Did any of the stuff that happened in 2021 even appear on your vision board or were you left wondering what happened?

One thing I know for sure is that 2021 was a challenging year, but yet, a groundbreaking year. What kind of year was it for you; best, worse, or somewhere in between? Your answer will be in direct correlation to what you focused on during the year. Were you intentional about what you wanted to accomplish? The law of attraction gives us more of whatever we envision. I am sure you have heard of the saying that what we think about, we bring about. Well, it bears to be true. If you do not believe me, just take a look around you. Whatever you see is what you created, and whatever you do not see is what you failed to create. Our focus creates our reality!

2021 was a time to reflect, to grow, to learn, to reconnect, to shift, to lead, to reinvent, or to create something new. Did you find yourself shifting from being indifferent to self-discovery? Maybe, you found yourself doing a new thing where self-worth and core values emerged and collided with each other to create a new space that removed the status quo. Fear, shame, guilt, disagreement, loss, discomfort, or opinions no longer had a place. Rather, you realized that life is a fast-moving target and now is the time to get healthy, reconnect with friends and family, follow your passion, discover your purpose, or be intentional with your choices.

However, it all starts with perception: the glass half full or half empty. We really cannot control what happens in life, but we can control how we respond to what happens in life. Oh, 2021! I am so grateful for all of the lessons that you taught me! So thankful 2021 was one of my BEST years yet! It began when I decided to do what gave me the most joy in my life: educate others about financial concepts and strategies to improve their lives and thrive financially. It got better when I chose to pursue my lifelong goal to create and write my own personal finance column to provide insightful financial information not taught in schools. I partnered with The Forward Times Newspaper to create “Smart Money Moves by the Money Master” and they published my first article on April 12, 2021. I was so elated that I could have just stopped right here, but I pushed on.

It all began to unfold quickly, and the impact was immediate. I established CAN Financial Services, LLC, and it was off to the races to use my talent, time, and money to impact other people. Why? Pure satisfaction came by the lives that I touched to cause a mindset shift and I witnessed the changes that would ripple for generations. May I share with you that 2021 became my best year because I set out to make it my best year?

There are only nine days left in the year before a new year will be upon us. Was it the year that you expected? Did you find yourself shaking off the old and adorning something new? What is your vision to make 2022 your best year no matter what happens? You, too, can have your best year every year when there is purpose. Nothing happens by chance. Success is created by design. Contact me at daly.cynthia@canfinancial.biz to help you create your best year yet.