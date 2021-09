Bright bold colors, flowy materials, trains and tulle were amongst the best looks on the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet. Nicole Byer easily stole the show in a custom Christian Siriano gown. If you find yourself on a best dressed list with Byer, it’s safe to say you’ve “nailed it.”

Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers

Kerry Washington in Etro