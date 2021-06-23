Fashion

2021 Tribeca Film Festival

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out some of the Red Carpet looks from various red carpets during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Director Loira Limbal attends the “Through The Night” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech on June 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Actor Colman Domingo attends the “The God Committee” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech on June 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Chandler Air-Dupont attends ‘Clean’ Premiere during 2021 Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Jeremy O. Harris attends the “Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary” Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the “Neutral Ground” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Leon attends “The Five Heartbeats” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021

Summertime Glow

2021 Billboard Music Awards Fashion

Black Girl Magic…But Make it Gymnastics

Fashion this Spring

Yamiche Alcindor: Named as Moderator of “Washington Week”

MELODRAMA Boutique Owner Honors Late Mother’s Legacy with...

Oscars in Fashion 2021

Amanda Gorman