Fashion

2023 Crown Awards Fashion

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out these looks from the 2023 CROWN Awards.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 2: Lynae Vanee attends the 2023 CROWN Awards at The Westin New Orleans on July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 2: Maya Penn attends the 2023 CROWN Awards at The Westin New Orleans on July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 2: Michelle Miller attends the 2023 CROWN Awards at The Westin New Orleans on July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 2: Caroline Wanga and her niece, Ayo attend the 2023 CROWN Awards at The Westin New Orleans on July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images)

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Found Fashion of the Week

Fashion Finds of the week…

Found Fashions

Summer Silhouettes

Fashion Finds of Summer

Fashion Finds…

Summer Fashion Finds

Summer Fashion Finds…

Looks from the 76th Annual Tony Awards and...

Fashion Finds for Start of Summer