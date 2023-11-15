2023 Election Results Are In

Forward Times is providing you with the results of the November 2023 election

Drumroll please……. the November 2023 election concluded last week, and the Forward Times is here with the results of the 2023 City of Houston races and surrounding areas, as well as the outcome of the local propositions and State of Texas Constitutional amendments.

HOUSTON MAYOR RACE

As Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s second and final term concludes at the end of the year due to term-limits: U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (36%) and John Whitmire (43%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election for the open seat to become Houston’s next mayor.

HOUSTON CITY CONTROLLER RACE

As Houston City Controller Chris Brown’s second and final term ends at the end of the year due to term-limits: Chris Hollins (45%) and Orlando Sanchez (27%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election for the open seat to become Houston’s next city controller.

HOUSTON CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE RACES

Here are the results of the Houston City Council At-Large races:

At-Large, Position 1: Melanie Miles (25%) and Julian Ramirez (25%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election for the open seat to serve on Houston City Council.

At-Large, Position 2: Willie Davis (32%) and Nick Hellyar (23%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election for the open seat to serve on Houston City Council.

At-Large, Position 3: Richard Cantu (22%) and Twila Carter (21%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election for the open seat to serve on Houston City Council.

At-Large, Position 4: Incumbent Council Member Leticia Plummer (48%) and Roy Morales (33%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election to serve on Houston City Council.

At-Large, Position 5: Incumbent Council Member Sallie Alcorn (60%) wins a second term and retains her seat to serve on Houston City Council.

HOUSTON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT RACES

The results of the City Council District races are:

District A: Incumbent Council Member Amy Peck (100%) was unopposed and wins second term and retains her seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District B: Incumbent Council Member Tarsha Jackson (63%) wins second term and retains her seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District C: Incumbent Council Member Abbie Kamin (73%) wins second term and retains her seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District D: Incumbent Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz (49%) and Travis McGee (17%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election to serve on Houston City Council.

District E: Fred Flickinger (57%) wins open seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District F: Incumbent Council Member Tiffany Thomas (100%) was unopposed and wins second term and retains her seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District G: Incumbent Council Member Mary Nan Huffman (49%) and Tony Buzbee (41%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election to serve on Houston City Council.

District H: Mario Castillo (46%) and Cynthia Reyes Revilla (25%) were the top two vote getters and will face off against each other in the December runoff election for the open seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District I: Joaquin Martinez (59%) wins open seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District J: Incumbent Council Member Edward Pollard (63%) wins second term and retains his seat to serve on Houston City Council.

District K: Incumbent Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum (100%) was unopposed and wins second term and retains her seat to serve on Houston City Council.

LOCAL BALLOT INITIATIVES

Harris County Hospital District, Proposition A: (PASSED | 72%)

City of Houston, Proposition A: (PASSED | 83%)

City of Houston, Proposition B: (PASSED | 65%)

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 1: Voters decided whether Texans will have the right to farm, ranch, and garden on property they own. (PASSED | 79%)

Voters decided whether Texans will have the right to farm, ranch, and garden on property they own. Proposition 2: Voters decided whether cities and counties will be allowed to give property tax breaks to child-care businesses. (PASSED | 65%)

Voters decided whether cities and counties will be allowed to give property tax breaks to child-care businesses. Proposition 3: Voters decided whether to prevent any future lawmakers from imposing a “wealth tax” on Texas residents without voter consent. (PASSED | 68%)

Voters decided whether to prevent any future lawmakers from imposing a “wealth tax” on Texas residents without voter consent. Proposition 4: Voters decided whether to raise the school homestead exemption in Texas and reduce the amount that Texas homeowners will take off the taxable value of their primary residence for school property taxes from $40,000 to $100,000. The proposition will also put a temporary cap on the appraisal growth on residential properties and small businesses that do not have homestead exemptions, such as second homes and rental properties, from year-to-year. Lastly, it will create new elected positions on appraisal boards in Texas counties with a population of 75,000 or more. (PASSED | 83%)

Voters decided whether to raise the school homestead exemption in Texas and reduce the amount that Texas homeowners will take off the taxable value of their primary residence for school property taxes from $40,000 to $100,000. The proposition will also put a temporary cap on the appraisal growth on residential properties and small businesses that do not have homestead exemptions, such as second homes and rental properties, from year-to-year. Lastly, it will create new elected positions on appraisal boards in Texas counties with a population of 75,000 or more. Proposition 5: Voters decided whether to send up to $100 million in interest, dividends, and other investment earnings every year from the state’s rainy-day fund to the Texas University Fund to help support research at state universities. (PASSED | 66%)

Voters decided whether to send up to $100 million in interest, dividends, and other investment earnings every year from the state’s rainy-day fund to the Texas University Fund to help support research at state universities. Proposition 6: Voters decided whether to approve the creation of the Texas Water Fund, which will receive $1 billion to begin updating pipe systems and developing new water sources. (PASSED | 78%)

Voters decided whether to approve the creation of the Texas Water Fund, which will receive $1 billion to begin updating pipe systems and developing new water sources. Proposition 7: Voters decided whether to authorize the creation of a Texas Energy Fund, which will receive $5 billion to help officials to distribute loans and grants to companies with the aim of building new natural gas-fueled power plants. (PASSED | 65%)

Voters decided whether to authorize the creation of a Texas Energy Fund, which will receive $5 billion to help officials to distribute loans and grants to companies with the aim of building new natural gas-fueled power plants. Proposition 8: Voters decided whether to create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand Internet and broadband access across Texas. (PASSED | 69%)

Voters decided whether to create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand Internet and broadband access across Texas. Proposition 9: Voters decided whether to allow $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund to be moved to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks. (PASSED | 84%)

Voters decided whether to allow $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund to be moved to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks. Proposition 10: Voters decided whether to give a property tax break to biomedical companies by exempting the value of any equipment used to manufacture personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, or other medical devices. (PASSED | 55%)

Voters decided whether to give a property tax break to biomedical companies by exempting the value of any equipment used to manufacture personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, or other medical devices. Proposition 11: Although it didn’t affect Houston-area voters directly, this proposition asked Texas voters to decide whether to give conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County the power to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities. (PASSED | 63%)

Although it didn’t affect Houston-area voters directly, this proposition asked Texas voters to decide whether to give conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County the power to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities. Proposition 12: Although it didn’t affect Houston-area voters directly, this proposition asked Texas voters (in Galveston County only) to decide whether to abolish the office of Galveston County treasurer and instead authorize the Commissioners Court to hire or contract with someone to do the job. (PASSED | 53%)

Although it didn’t affect Houston-area voters directly, this proposition asked Texas voters (in Galveston County only) to decide whether to abolish the office of Galveston County treasurer and instead authorize the Commissioners Court to hire or contract with someone to do the job. Proposition 13: Voters decided whether to raise the mandatory retirement age for Texas state judges from 75 years of age to 79. ( REJECTED | 63%)

Voters decided whether to raise the mandatory retirement age for Texas state judges from 75 years of age to 79. ( Proposition 14: Voters decided whether to establish a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which will receive $1 billion to purchase land for new state parks and improve existing state parks. (PASSED | 77%)

Other items on the November ballot that may impact some of you include:

ALDINE ISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: New School Buildings and Sites (PASSED | 68%)

New School Buildings and Sites Proposition B: District Technology Equipment (PASSED | 65%)

District Technology Equipment Proposition C: Arts and Events Center (PASSED | 55%)

CITY OF JERSEY VILLAGE BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $19 million for a pool and parks improvements (REJECTED | 59%)

$19 million for a pool and parks improvements Proposition B: $15.86 million for water, sewer, and drainage (PASSED | 55%)

$15.86 million for water, sewer, and drainage Proposition C: $18 million for streets, roads, and bridges (PASSED | 51%)

CLEAR CREEK ISD BOND ELECTION AND TAX RATE RAISE

Propositon A: Tax rate raise to 0.9746 per $100 in property value (PASSED | 59%)

Tax rate raise to 0.9746 per $100 in property value Proposition B: $265 million for school infrastructure and safety (PASSED | 55%)

$265 million for school infrastructure and safety Proposition C: $37 million for technology equipment and instructional tech (PASSED | 54%)

CONROE ISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $1.82 billion for eight new schools (PASSED | 61%)

$1.82 billion for eight new schools Proposition B: $40 million for technology devices (PASSED | 58%)

$40 million for technology devices Proposition C: $112.9 million for PE and ag barn improvements (PASSED | 59%)

$112.9 million for PE and ag barn improvements Proposition D: $22.9 million for pool revamp/natatorium (REJECTED | 51%)

CROSBY ISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: School Facilities (REJECTED | 65%)

FORT BEND COUNTY BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $712.6 million for mobility (PASSED | 64%)

$712.6 million for mobility Proposition B: $153 million for parks (PASSED | 52%)

FORT BEND ISD TAX RATE ELECTION

Proposition A: Raise tax rate to 98.92 cents per $100 in property value (PASSED | 57%)

KATY ISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $723 million for new schools, renovations, security upgrades (PASSED | 59%)

$723 million for new schools, renovations, security upgrades Proposition B: $83.6 million for technology (PASSED | 57%)

$83.6 million for technology Proposition C: $4 million for natatoriums (REJECTED | 54%)

$4 million for natatoriums Proposition D: $30 million for athletic facilities (REJECTED | 56%)

LAMAR CISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $15M Traylor Stadium bonds (REJECTED | 55%)

PEARLAND ISD TAX RATE ELECTION

Proposition A: Change tax rate to $1.1373 per $100 in property value (PASSED | 57%)

STAFFORD MSD TAX RATE ELECTION

Proposition A: Change tax rate (PASSED | 56%)

So Forward Times readers, here is a simple, but necessary recap:

Runoff Election Day is Saturday, December 9

Early voting for the runoff will be from Monday, November 27 through Tuesday, December 5

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sundays, when they’ll be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballots for the December runoff election will not be available until November 22

If you didn’t get a chance to vote in the November 7 th general election, you can still vote in the December runoff election.

general election, you can still vote in the December runoff election. The last day to receive a ballot by-mail application is November 28.

IMPORTANT: Election Day polling locations may change up until Election Day.

Current Election Day polling location information is available at:

Harris County: harrisvotes.com

Montgomery County: https://elections.mctx.org

Fort Bend County: https://www.fortbendvotes.org

These are the races that will be on the ballot for the December runoff election ballot for the City of Houston:

Mayor

City Controller

Council Member, District D

Council Member, District G

Council Member, District H

Council Member, At-Large Position 1

Council Member, At-Large Position 2

Council Member, At-Large Position 3

Council Member, At-Large Position 4