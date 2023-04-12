Fashion

2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards

by Grace Boateng
Standout looks from the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Melodie Monrose attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Zazie Beetz attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Alton Mason attends the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Aurora James attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

