Fashion

Fashions from the 2023 Grammy Awards

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

This week’s fashion finds feature a few incredible looks from the 2023 Grammys.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jazmine Sullivan attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Photo Courtesy of Beyoncé IG @beyonce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Coco Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Found Out and About

Fashions from the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Fashion was Found at the 80th Annual Golden...

Fashion Finds on the Court

Fashion at the First of the Year

End of the Year Fashion Finds…

Holiday Fashion Finds

Festive Fashion Finds

Fashion from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and...