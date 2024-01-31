2024 NBA All-Star Game Uniforms Unveiled

For the seventh consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, which will be available for purchase on NBAStore.com, Nike.com, and through select retailers around the country, following the NBA All-Star Staters announcement on TNT.

The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2024 uniforms, which feature Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology, will make their on-court debut at the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis airing on TNT in the United States and reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

In the return of the East vs. West format, the uniforms celebrate the league and rich basketball history of Indiana. The 2024 NBA All-Stars will also be outfitted in Jordan Brand old-school, Hoosier-inspired warm-ups.

Designed from the idea that basketball was raised in Indiana, the uniforms are rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that feature a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms with cream lettering. The pinstripes are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Design details include the following: