Race for the Dome benefits the Astrodome Conservancy’s work to preserve and redevelop the landmark Astrodome

Registration is now open for the 2nd Annual Race for the Dome on Saturday, April 9th athttps://raceroster.com/events/2022/57564/race-for-the-dome.

Runners, walkers, and Dome-lovers across Houston, Harris County and beyond can now secure a spot to join the Astrodome Conservancy to race around the Astrodome at NRG Park in support of a bright future for the Eighth Wonder of the World.

This year’s event features a 5K road race and a Kid’s 1K fun run for even the youngest Astrodome fans. Scheduled for April 9th – the Astrodome’s 57th birthday – the race route will take runners through NRG Park and circle the Dome. Participants are invited to join the Astrodome Conservancy for a post-race party onsite.

Race registration includes a 2nd Annual Race for the Dome t-shirt, race bib, and special perks and offers from the Astrodome Conservancy and event sponsors. Participants will receive a limited-edition keepsake finisher medal when they cross the finish line on Saturday, April 9th.

Follow the Astrodome Conservancy and the hashtag #RacefortheDome for fun facts and race information.

The Astrodome Conservancy is the champion of the landmark Astrodome on behalf of the people of Harris County. Our mission is to promote the Astrodome’s legacy through preservation and development in partnership with Harris County, advocate for public access, and create programming that inspires and engages.

For more information about the Astrodome Conservancy, please contact Executive Director Beth Wiedower Jackson at 713.261.8241 or beth@astrodomeconservancy.org

www.astrodomeconservancy.org