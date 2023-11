Hightower Took On C.E. King, Beating the Panthers 31-28 to Move On to the 4th Round

Next, the North Shore Mustangs Routed the Cy-Fair Bobcats 45-9, Moving on to the Next Round

North Shore vs Cy Fair (Photography by Medron White

Lastly, the Lamar Texans Entered a Showdown with the Atascocita Eagles. The Texans Fought Hard but Fell Short to the Eagles 35-14.

North Shore and Atascocita Will Face Off in the 4th Round of the Playoffs This Weekend.