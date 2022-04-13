Kelvin Sampson Summer Basketball Camps Set for June

– University of Houston Men’s Basketball Head Coachand the Cougars will host three summer camps during the month of June, and campers are encouraged to register soon before all spots are filled.

Team Camp will be held for high-school-level teams on June 10-11. Day Camp 1 will be held June 14-17, while Day Camp 2 will be held June 20-23.

For more information or to register, campers and their parents/guardians should visit kelvinsampsonbasketballcamp.com any time or call 713-743-8979 during regular business hours.

KELVIN SAMPSON SUMMER CAMPS SCHEDULE

Team Camp

June 10-11

Open to Varsity, JV, AAU/Club Teams from high school level

Cost: $400 (1 team) | $1,100 (3 teams)

Day Camp 1

June 14-17

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Mon.-Wed.) | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Thur.)

Dropoff available at 8 a.m., each day

Grades 2-12

Cost: $350

Day Camp 2

June 20-23

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Mon.-Wed.) | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Thur.)

Dropoff available at 8 a.m., each day

Grades 2-12

Cost: $350

Camp Attire/What to Bring

Players should come dressed for basketball with t-shirt, shorts, socks and basketball shoes. Players may bring a water bottle or purchase water or Powerade from the camp store. Basketballs will be provided and there is no need for campers to bring their basketballs.

Campers SHOULD NOT bring video game devices or other items that are not needed to play basketball. Houston is not responsible for any lost or stolen items

Camper Drop-Off / Pick-Up

Parents/guardians should pick up and drop off their camper(s) at the lower Club entrance to the Fertitta Center on the Holman Street side of the facility. The address for the Fertitta Center is 3422 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX 77004. Please note that the entrance to camp will be on Holman Street and NOT on Cullen Boulevard.

Other than the initial camp registration on Monday, parents/guardians should stay in their vehicles for drop-off and pick-up. Camp staff members will be outside to assist in drop-off and pick-up each day.

Contact Information

For questions, please contact:

kcbeard@central.uh.edu

kelvinsampsonbasketballcamp@gmail.com

Parents/guardians are asked to pay attention to the email at which their camper(s) are registered, as this will be the primary mode of communication for information regarding camp.

Camp Store/Meals

A Camp Store will be set up during camp where, using social distancing guidelines, campers may purchase drinks, candy and pizza slices. At camp registration, parents/guardians may put money in the Camp Store, which the camper may then use as a debit system to purchase items.

Lunch is NOT provided, and campers are encouraged to bring their own. The Camp Store will sell pizza slices if campers would like that for lunch.

Please note that there will NO refunds from the Camp Store. Parents/guardians should place money in the Camp Store that their camper(s) will use completely.

Refund Policy

There is a $100/non-refundable deposit with all camp registrations.

If a camper cannot attend due to unforeseen circumstances (illness, injury, dire family situation), notification must be made prior to check-in, and refund will be given excluding the $100 deposit. If camper has to withdraw from camp due to unforeseen circumstances (illness, injury, dire family situation), camper will be charged a prorated fee based on number of days in attendance.

No partial refunds/discounts/or prorated rates for attending other events or being able to only attend certain days. Refunds will not be given for any additional reasons.

Team Camp Game Schedule

Games will start on the hour every hour from 9 a.m., to 8 p.m., each day. Exact game times and matchups will be posted 24 hours prior to the first game.

Games will be held in the Fertitta Center (3422 Cullen Blvd., 77004) and the Guy V. Lewis Development Facility (3480 Cullen Blvd., 77004).

Visitors

Other than Monday for camp registration, parents/guardians or other visitors are NOT allowed to watch camp during the week due to University of Houston policies.

Camp Trainer

A certified athletic trainer will be on site for the duration of the camp. Parents/guardians should convey any medical issues for their camper(s) to the athletics trainer during check-in.

