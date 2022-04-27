Cougars Secure Podium Finishes, Personal Bests at Rice

Four Track and Field Athletes Tab First Place, Others Clock Personal Bests

The Houston track and field team posted personal best and podium finishes at the J. Fred Duckett Invitational on Saturday at Rice University.

Sarah Howe started off the day with a first-place finish in the women’s pole vault with a 4.07 mark. The senior outj-umped her competition clearing two bars past her competition.

In her first meet of the outdoor season, Camille Rutherford quickly stood out finishing the women’s 100-meter with an 11.69 for first place. The sophomore ran in the earliest heats of the day, but her time ended as the best time throughout the day.

In his 400-meter hurdles college debut, De’Vion Wilson clocked at 51.63 for first place. Destiny Smith added another podium finish for the Cougars finishing second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 13.86.

Claire Meyer closed out the night with a first-place finish in the women’s 5000 with a personal best time of 17:29.70. The sophomore shaved nearly an entire minute of her time while securing her third first-place finish of the season.

The Cougars posted two podium finishes in the women’s discus throw as Hailey Pollard tabbed a second-place finish and Daisy Monie followed in third place. Pollard finished with a 47.30m toss while Monie threw a personal best of 45.34m.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will spend the next week of their season on the road as the sprinters and relay teams head to the Penn Relays and the pole vaulters and throwers will compete at Texas A&M.

