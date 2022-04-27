Williams Selected as Assistant Coach For the 2022 World Athletics Championships

The fifteenth season veteran as the Prairie View A&M head women’s track and field Coach, Angela Williams will serve as the assistant sprints and hurdles coach for the USATF national team for the 2022 world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon July 15 through July 29, 2022.

Williams earned her first appointment as an international head women’s track and field coach for team USA for the World University Games two years ago in Taipei, Taiwan. Due to medical reasons she was unable to attend.

She also served as an assistant coach for the IAAF World Relays and Pan American U-20 Athletics Championships in 2019 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

As a college freshman at Tennessee State, Williams competed in her first Olympic Games for her native country of Trinidad and Tobago. Their 4×100 meter relay team placed sixth. Williams transferred to Seton Hall University in 1986 where she earned Seton Hall’s 1st All-American, All-Big East, All-East, All-ECAC and Olympic female athlete titles. As a senior at Seton Hall, Williams competed on her second Olympic Team in the 100- and 200-meter races.

In 1991, Williams accomplished a No. 9 world ranking at the World Indoor Nationals at 200 Meters. In 1992, she competed in the United States Olympic Trials in the 100- and 200-Meters. In 1993, she was a member on the 4×200-meter indoor American record-breaking team. In 1996 Williams competed in her last Olympic Trials and her last track and field competition.

In 2006, Williams was inducted into the Seton Hall University Athletic Hall of Fame and is also an Olympian.

After retirement, Williams began her second career as a teacher and coach, at Ollie Middle School in Alief, Texas from 1996-2002 and at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas from 2002-2007.

