Red Cross Accepts Blood Donations From People Vaccinated Against COVID-19

SciCheck Digest

The American Red Cross and other blood collectors in the U.S. strongly encourage everyone who is feeling healthy to donate blood, including people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. But a social media post falsely implies the organization does not use the blood from vaccinated people.

Full Story

The American Red Cross has made clear that people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to give blood if they are feeling healthy.

The Food and Drug Administration guidelines for blood establishments say that people who were vaccinated with any of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized for use in the U.S. — Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson — do not need to wait any time between vaccination and donation, as long as they’re feeling healthy and have a normal temperature.

The FDA guidance says that only people who do not know what type of vaccine they received or got vaccinated with a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine would need to wait two weeks after vaccination to give blood. Currently, there are no live attenuated COVID-19 vaccines, which contain a live but weakened virus, authorized or approved for use by the FDA or the World Health Organization.

The Red Cross also requires a two- to four-week wait for donors who received other live attenuated vaccines, such as the vaccine for measles or yellow fever, “out of an abundance of caution.” People who want to give blood should carry their vaccination card with the name of the vaccine manufacturer at the time of making a donation.

“You may still donate blood, platelets or plasma after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” the Red Cross says on a website addressing blood donations and the coronavirus.

Yet, posts on social media continue to mislead about the eligibility of vaccinated people to give blood, and about the way the Red Cross uses those donations. “sooooo Red Cross won’t use vaxxed blood ?? did I hear this correct??? I mean this is normal right? nothing to see here? and frankly I should know if I’m being given contaminated blood no?,” reads one post published on Facebook on April 20.

As we said, that is not correct.

“[T]he American Red Cross accepts and uses donations from vaccinated people,” a spokesperson for the American Red Cross told us in an email. “Blood donations from individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are not ‘contaminated’ and are safe for blood transfusion. The COVID-19 vaccine is designed to generate an immune response to help protect an individual from illness, but vaccine components themselves are not found within the bloodstream.”

The Red Cross told us the organization does not label blood donations based on vaccination status given that vaccination itself does not make blood unsafe.

People who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can also donate blood 10 days after complete resolution of symptoms or 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 if they did not develop symptoms, according to the FDA guidance.

“Respiratory viruses, in general, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion. There have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus, including SARS-CoV-2, worldwide,” the FDA says in its guidance.