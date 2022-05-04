Sports

City of Houston Honors Astros Manager with “Dusty Baker Day” to Celebrate Historic Achievement

by City of Houston Official Release
On behalf of the City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner today honored Astros Manager Dusty Baker on reaching a career milestone as a Major League Baseball manager.

Following the Astros’ triumph over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night, Baker became just the 12th Major League Baseball manager and first African-American Manager in MLB history to reach 2,000 career wins.

During a special ceremony before the Astros afternoon game at Minute Maid Park Wednesday, Mayor Turner presented Baker with a proclamation. He declared May 4 “Dusty Baker Day” in Houston, Texas.

“The city of Houston is proud of Dusty Baker’s accomplishment. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, will remain a memorable day in MLB history, and the following day, on May 4, we celebrate Dusty citywide. He is a history maker and a trailblazer,” said Mayor Turner.

