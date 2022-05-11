ROCKETS, MEMORIAL HERMANN & THE CITY OF HOUSTON TO UNVEIL RENOVATIONS AT MOODY COMMMUNITY CENTER

WHAT:

The Fertitta Family, Houston Rockets, the Clutch City Foundation, Memorial Hermann Health System, and the City of Houston will unveil renovations at Moody Community Center. In addition to overhauls of both an indoor and outdoor basketball court, the project includes a refurbished reading and learning center complete with computers, STEAM equipment, and gaming systems. The refurbishment of the basketball courts is an extension of Memorial Hermann’s mission to improve the health and well-being of all Houstonians, and part of the system’s vision to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come. The learning center is part of a broader NBA league-wide initiative during its 75th Anniversary Season to create or improve Live, Learn or Play Centers in each team’s market.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will lead a ribbon cutting ceremony along with Memorial Hermann’s Chief Community Health Officer Carol Paret, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas and President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. Following the ceremony, the Rockets will conduct mini-clinics for area children at the two basketball courts.

The renovations at Moody Community Center were made possible through contributions by Memorial Hermann’s Community Benefit Corporation, the Fertitta Family and the Rockets’ Clutch City Foundation, the NBA, and the City of Houston. The Rockets will continue to partner with Moody Community Center and the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department by bolstering afterschool and summer programs with reading and wellness initiatives along with basketball clinics and camps.

About the Clutch City Foundation:

Established in 1995, the Rockets Clutch City Foundation’s mission is to provide hope, help and inspiration through the game of basketball with the aim of making Houston a better place to live for all Houstonians, especially the underserved.

About Memorial Hermann’s Community Benefit Corporation:

Compassion is at the heart of everything we do at Memorial Hermann and is key to delivering on our brand promise of service excellence as we continue our role as a dedicated community partner focused on improving the health and well-being of all Houstonians. To advance Memorial Hermann’s vision of creating healthier communities, the system’s Community Benefit Corporation implements initiatives that work with other healthcare providers, government agencies, business leaders and community stakeholders that are designed to improve the overall quality of life in our communities. Our work is built on the foundation of four intersecting pillars: Access to Health Care, Emotional Well-being, Food as Health, and Exercise is Medicine, and takes us outside of our campuses and into the community.

About Houston Parks and Recreation Department:

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department (H.P.A.R.D.) stewards and manages 381 parks and over 39,501 acres of parkland and greenspace for the City of Houston and develops and implements recreational programming for citizens of all ages and abilities. For more information on the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, call (832) 395-7022 or visit www.houstonparks.org.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4 p.m.

WHO:

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas

Gretchen Sheirr; Rockets President of Business Operations

Carol Paret; Senior Vice President and Chief Community Health Officer, Memorial Hermann

Kenneth Allen; Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department

Current Rockets Josh Christopher, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun

Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy

WHERE:

Moody Community Center (3725 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009)