Houston Texans Announce 2022 Schedule

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by ­­­hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11. The Texans open at home for the 14th time in 21 seasons and hold an 8-5 record at NRG Stadium in Week 1. Houston is 3-1 in Week 1 games against AFC South opponents, most recently defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-21, to open the 2021 season.

In Week 2, the Texans travel to play the Denver Broncos on September 18 at 3:25 p.m. CT, followed by a road matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Houston then returns to NRG Stadium in Week 4 to host the Los Angeles Chargers for the second consecutive season, having earned a 41-29 victory in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Houston hits the road in Week 5 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars and will look to extend their active eight-game winning streak over their division rival. The Texans then receive their bye in Week 6, marking the team’s earliest Bye Week since the 2008 season, when Hurricane Ike forced an impromptu postponement of a Week 2 home contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the break, the Texans will take their first-ever road trip to Allegiant Stadium in Week 7, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:05 p.m. CT on October 23. The team will then play a two-game home stand against the Tennessee Titans (Week 8) and Philadelphia Eagles (Week 9), marking the only time during the 2022 campaign that Houston plays at home in consecutive weeks. The Week 9 game against Philadelphia will be nationally televised by Prime Video on Thursday Night Football, airing at 7:15 p.m. CT on November 3.

The game with the Eagles will be followed by two more contests with NFC East opponents, on the road against the New York Giants in Week 10 and at home versus the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Houston will then play a road contest against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 and a home contest against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

The Texans will play at Dallas in Week 14, the team’s first road contest against the Cowboys since Week 5 of the 2014 season, followed by a Week 15 home game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston will close the season with three consecutive games against AFC South opponents, beginning with a Christmas Eve matchup at Tennessee on Saturday, December 24. The Texans play their final home game of the regular season versus Jacksonville in Week 17 before finishing away at Indianapolis in Week 18.

The Texans will begin the preseason with a home contest against the New Orleans Saints (Date TBD) and a road game against the Los Angeles Rams (Date TBD). The team’s third preseason contest, at home against the San Francisco 49ers, will be broadcast nationally by Prime Video on Thursday, August 25, at 7 p.m. CT.