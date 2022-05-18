TSU Softball Places 4 On All-SWAC Team

Texas Southern had four student-athletes earn All-SWAC Honors on the eve of the 2022 SWAC Softball Tournament.

Earning first team honors were outfielder Tevanae Tate, pitcher Jazmine Gendorf and designated hitter Tamera McKnight.

A graduate student from Leander, Texas, Tate is one of the top batters in the SWAC as she holds a .345 average while leading the league with 10 home runs, walks (23) and slugging percentage (.762). She also ranks third with 30 RBI while also having 64 total bases, 26 runs and 29 hits.

Gendorf has rose to the occasion as the team’s top pitcher after starting the season as the No. 2 starter. The Waco, Texas native leads the SWAC with 13 wins and has a 2.63 ERA while striking out 65 batters in the regular season. She was also named SWAC Pitcher of the Week in March.

McKnight joined the team this past season and made an immediate impact as she batted .345 in the regular season. The Missouri City, Texas native also has 32 total bases, 25 hits, 20 RBI and four home runs while earning SWAC Player of the Week honors in March.

Rodriguez earned second team honors as she batted .353 with 24 hits, 19 runs scored and two home runs. The Tracy, Calif. native also had a .500 slugging percentage and had nine games with multiple hits.

The four standouts and the remainder of the team are in action this week at the SWAC Softball Tournament in Gulfport, Miss.