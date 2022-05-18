TSU VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Receives Doctorate

TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger achieved a major milestone this past weekend after earning his Doctorate from Texas Southern.

The holder of bachelor’s and master’s degrees from TSU, Granger secured the trifecta as he earned his Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. In true athletics fashion, Granger had a long but rewarding path as he completed coursework and the dissertation process while serving as TSU’s VP of Intercollegiate Athletics. Over the past few weeks, Granger continued to travel and support the various in-season athletic teams at TSU while also wrapping up his dissertation prior to graduation. This past week, Granger was in Gulfport, Miss. supporting the TSU softball team before quickly heading back to Houston for graduation this past Saturday inside the building where he made a name for himself as both a student-athlete and administrator, the H&PE Arena.