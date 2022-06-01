Sports

Crawford-Wallis Advances to NCAA Championship in Eugene

by PVAMU Athletics Official Release
Prairie View – Prairie View A&M track and field standout Nathan Crawford-Wallis historic outdoor campaign has shown why he is among the best of the best and continues to pave the way for PVAMU men’s track and field.

He leaped out to a distance of 16.08 meters (52-10.25 ft.) to secure his spot in the triple jump finals set to start on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:20 p.m.

