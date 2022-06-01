Crawford-Wallis Advances to NCAA Championship in Eugene

Prairie View – Prairie View A&M track and field standout Nathan Crawford-Wallis historic outdoor campaign has shown why he is among the best of the best and continues to pave the way for PVAMU men’s track and field.

He leaped out to a distance of 16.08 meters (52-10.25 ft.) to secure his spot in the triple jump finals set to start on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:20 p.m.

Keep up with all the latest news and information for PVAMU athletics by following pvpanthers.com as well as through Twitter via the PVAMU general sports account (@PVAMUPanthers). You can also follow along on Instagram.com/pvamupanthers