Track Men Tab Nine Entries to NCAA Championships on Friday

The Houston men’s track and field secured nine entries into the NCAA Championships on Friday night at the University of Arkansas.

Houston punched its first ticket to nationals clocking the fastest time in the regional in the men’s 4×100-meter relay. A team of Jordan Booker , Dylan Brown , Edward Sumler IV and Shaun Maswanganyi posted a season-best 38.71 time in the event.

Sumler and Maswanganyi additionally both qualified for the men’s 100- and 200-meter. Sumler tallied a 10.08 in the 100-meter while Maswanganyi recorded a 10.12. In the 200-meter, Sumler posted a personal best 20.50 while Maswanganyi clocked a 20.53.

De’Vion Wilson and Quivell Jordan-Bacot both secured spots in the men’s 110-meter hurdles as Wilson clocked a 13.53 and Jordan-Bacot followed with a personal best at 13.64.

Jordan-Bacot then tied the school record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with the top regional time at 48.72.

The Cougars closed out the meet qualifying for the men’s 4×400-meter relay. A team of Trey Johnson , Tyrell Valentine , Booker and Jordan-Bacot bested their time from earlier this season at 3:03.83.

UP NEXT

The women will finish out their regional competition on Saturday, May 27.

STAY CONNECTED

