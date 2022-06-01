Taylor Secures Final NCAA Championship Spot on Saturday

Senior hurdler Naomi Taylor secured Houston track and field’s final NCAA Championship spot on Saturday night at the University of Arkansas.

Taylor qualified for the NCAA Championship in the women’s 110-meter hurdles with the third fastest regional time at 12.81.

Cecilia Tamayo-Garza narrowly missed the qualifying window in the women’s 200-meter clocking a 22.91, one hundredth of a second outside of the top 12 that qualified for the NCAA Championships.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Championships will take place at the University of Oregon from June 8-11.

