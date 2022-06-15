Fashion

75th Annual Tony Awards Fashion

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

The fashion choices of the 75th Annual Tony Awards did not disappoint.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Kara Young attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Gabby Beans attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Joaquina Kalukango attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bold and Bright Fashion Finds

Early Summer Fashion Finds…

End of Spring Fashion Finds…

Fashion Finds of the Week

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An...

Spring Fashion Finds

April Fashion Finds…

Award Show Fashions…

Red and Blue Carpet Fashion…

Fashion March