75th Annual Tony Awards Fashion

The fashion choices of the 75th Annual Tony Awards did not disappoint.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Kara Young attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Gabby Beans attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Joaquina Kalukango attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)