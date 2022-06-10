Vaccinated People Not More Susceptible to COVID-19 Than Unvaccinated

Q. Are vaccinated and boosted people more susceptible to infection or disease with the omicron variant than unvaccinated people?

A. No. Getting vaccinated increases your protection against COVID-19. Sometimes, certain raw data can suggest otherwise, but that information cannot be used to determine how well a vaccine works.

Are fully vaccinated and boosted people more likely to get the Omicron strain of the virus?

Did Walgreens state that vaccinated are more likely to get covid and get it worse than unvaccinated people?

A friend of mine posted this from the gateway pundit and I was checking on its legitimacy. Below is the subject line for the article. “Walgreens Reveals Unvaccinated Have the Lowest Positivity Rate for COVID — Triple and Double Vaxxed Groups Have the Worst Rate”

In recent weeks, we’ve received several questions about whether people who are vaccinated are more susceptible to COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated, particularly against the omicron variant.

One such question came from a reader who wondered whether Walgreens had said vaccinated people were at higher risk. Another asked about a misleading article from the conservative news site the Gateway Pundit, which was also about Walgreens, while others have made no mention of the pharmacy chain.

A May Walgreens report did say that in early 2022, unvaccinated people getting tested for COVID-19 at the company’s pharmacies had a lower test positivity rate than those who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine — a reversal from what was observed prior to the omicron variant.

But, as we’ll explain, that doesn’t mean that the vaccine is making people more susceptible. On the contrary, the report specifically notes that unvaccinated people were more likely to report having had COVID-19 before, and among those with a previous bout of COVID-19, “unvaccinated patients were significantly more likely to test positive than vaccinated patients.”

In the Walgreens case and in others, raw data can be misleading — a phenomenon that has been exploited by dubious websites that cherry-pick data points to argue that the unvaccinated are somehow better off than those who have opted for the shots. A substantial body of evidence shows that that is false: getting vaccinated increases — not lowers — your protection against the coronavirus.

Vaccine Protection Against Omicron

First, it’s true that people who have been vaccinated or boosted are more susceptible to becoming infected with the omicron variant than they were to past variants. The variant, which has been the dominant variant in the U.S. since the winter and now comprises several different subvariants, is more transmissible and more immune evasive. This has led to a surge of reinfections and infections in people who are vaccinated. In that sense, vaccinated people are at higher risk than they were before. But there’s no evidence they’re more likely to contract the virus than a similar person who is unvaccinated.

Multiple studies indicate the vaccinated or boosted are afforded at least some temporary protection against omicron infection, albeit at a reduced level compared with previous variants.

A study of patients in Southern California, for instance, found that two doses of the Moderna vaccine reduced the risk of omicron infection by 44% in the first three months, compared with 80% for the delta variant, with a further decline over time — to around just a 6% reduction as much as a year out, versus 61% with delta. A booster increased protection against infection with both variants, but protection was not as high against omicron.

Other analyses, including ones from Denmark and the Veterans Health Administration, have found similar results.

“The relative protection with omicron is less compared to prior variants (especially with just 2 doses rather than 3), but that protection still exists,” University of Pennsylvania infectious disease fellow Dr. Aaron Richterman told us in an email. “There is a lot of solid evidence supporting this.”

He is the lead author on a study, published on June 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, which found that among health care workers, third doses of the mRNA vaccines still protected against omicron infection, although much less so than against delta. Compared to unvaccinated employees, those triply vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were 54% less likely to become infected during the omicron period, versus 93% less likely during the delta era. Similarly, those triply vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine were 46% less likely to become infected during the omicron period, versus 96% less likely during the delta era.

The study did not identify a protective effect against infection with just two doses, but Richterman said he thought that was because of the small number of unvaccinated people in the study, which made the confidence interval very wide for those estimates.

“I would not take this to mean that two doses provide no protection, because when we look at the totality of evidence (including other studies with larger unvaccinated samples) there is some degree of measurable protection,” he said.

Notably, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in adolescents and kids, who became eligible for vaccination after adults, found that two doses of the vaccine reduced the risk of omicron infection by 31% among 5- to 11-year-olds and by 59% among teens 12 to 15 years old.

A study of basketball players and staff in the NBA during the omicron era also found that those who received a booster dose were 57% less likely to become infected with the coronavirus than those who were eligible but had not received a booster, indicating vaccination can prevent omicron infection to some degree.

Other data also show that the vaccines offer some protection, even if significantly reduced, against symptomatic infection with omicron. A study published in March in the New England Journal of Medicine, for example, found that in the U.K., two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were 65.5% effective at 2 to 4 weeks, falling to 8.8% after 25 or more weeks, with a Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna booster increasing protection.

Richterman said it was “indisputable at this point” that vaccinated people are less likely to become infected than unvaccinated people. Other experts weren’t as definitive about that, but also thought it was likely to be true.

“I do think [vaccination] reduce[s] infection and there is some data out there to support this. I just don’t think we have enough data yet to be confident in this,” Matthew Fox, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, told us in an email. “So, I’d like to see more before I’m sure.”