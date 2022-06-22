Fashion

Fashion from the 2022 TIME100 Gala

by Grace Boateng
Showstopping looks from the red carpet of the 2022 TIME100 Gala.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Quinta Brunson attends the 2022 Time100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Zendaya attends the 2022 Time100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Jon Batiste attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

