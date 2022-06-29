Fashion

Fashion at the 2022 BET Awards

by Grace Boateng
Intricate beadwork, lace, and fringe were part of the eye-catching red carpet looks of the 2022 BET Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Marsai Martin attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Ogi attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Marsai Martin poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images For BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Ari Lennox attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

