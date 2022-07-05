FBI Investigating Highland Park, IL Fourth Of July Parade Shooting

STORY DEVELOPING: Yesterday during the #4thofjuly Parade in Highland Park, IL, gunshots rang out causing a frantic.

At least six people were killed in a shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois, during a July 4th parade, and dozens have been injured, officials said.

Police have taken Robert E. Crimo III into custody Monday evening. He was being sought for his “alleged involvement” in the shooting, according to the FBI.

The alleged gunman appeared to fire shots from a rooftop, authorities said, and a “high-powered rifle” has been recovered from the scene. Witnesses described frantically fleeing when they realized they heard gunshots, not fireworks. Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of Chicago. According to @cnn

Robert ‘Bobby Crimo IlI, 22, who goes by Awake the Rapper, has more than 16,000 listeners per month on Spotify. Music videos posted by Crimo online last fall include a drawing of himself shooting people online, and a disturbing clip of himself throwing bullets on the floor of a classroom while wearing armor in what appears to be a joke about school shootings.

Crimo also had a Discord server where he would chat with friends and fans, and his most recent post was a picture of Budd Dwyer, the Pennsylvania state treasurer who killed himself on live TV in the 1980s, which he captioned: “I wish politicians still gave speeches like this. ‘He also made references to suicide and frequently posted on a message board discussing graphic depictions of murder and death, including a recent video he shared of a beheading.

Crimo was ‘known to law enforcement’ but it is not yet known if this was due to the disturbing content he shared online, or if he committed other crimes.

Among those killed was synagogue teacher Jacki Sundheim, a married mother, and grandfather Nicolas Toledo, 78. Four others have not yet been named

The police have NOT made an official arrest, Investigation is still ongoing.