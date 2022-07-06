TSU’s Jesse H. Jones School of Business Accreditation Reaffirmed

Innovation, faculty engagement, and new banking program cited by external review team

The Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University recently received renewed accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). The organization’s peer-review team delivered a rigorous evaluation that included checking strategic management and innovation, and the academic engagement of students and faculty. The AACSB accreditation for TSU’s business degree programs for five years.

“Texas Southern recognizes the tireless commitment of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni who create an atmosphere that continues to enhance the scholarship and research within the Jesse H. Jones School of Business,” said TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young. “This reaffirmation of the school’s accreditation is further evidence of the innovative and transformative work that prepares students for the successful careers of today after matriculating and graduating from our esteemed University.”

TSU made history in 2018 as the first Historically Black College/University (HBCU) to achieve AACSB accreditation status. The University offers degrees in business administration, accounting, finance, management, marketing, and management information systems. In its letter informing the school of the accreditation decision, AACSB highlighted several commendations and best practices that demonstrate leadership and high-quality continuous improvement in management education, calling the depth and breadth of commitment of the Business Advisory Council highly enviable.

AACSB also noted the creation of the Future Bankers Leadership Program as exemplary.

“Our goal in the Jesse H. Jones School of Business is to provide high-quality instruction in high-demand concentrations that is matched with high-quality experiential learning and networking opportunities that prepare our students to be successful after graduation,” said Dean David Yen. “We are pleased at this reaffirmation. We also remain resolute in our commitment to continued improvement, as our students deserve nothing less.”

Accreditation means the school will continue to be associated with the highest standards in business education, a status earned by less than five percent of the world’s business schools. The school’s graduates have moved on to leadership roles in major corporations throughout the world, including a range of business, non-profit, and governmental organizations.

“Texas Southern is proud of its School of Business and the hard work the faculty, staff, students, and alumni have done that resulted in this accreditation renewal,” said Dr. Lillian B. Poats, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “This ensures the school’s ability to educate more bright young minds who will serve and lead in the Houston region, the state of Texas, and across the nation.”

The next on-site continuous improvement review from AACSB occurs in 2026-2027.