“Showed Him the Money”

The Astros signed their young, superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez to a contract extension.

The contract is reported to be a 6-year, $115 Million deal. He also received a $5 million signing bonus. This makes “Air Yordan” the second highest paid Astros player, behind Jose Altuve.

Yordan’s journey to the big leagues hasn’t been an easy one. He was born and raised in Communist Cuba. He played two seasons in the Cuban National Series. He defected from Cuba when he was only 16 years old and established a residency in Haiti. Yordan was signed as a free agent by the Dodgers.

The Astros acquired Yordan via a trade with the Dodgers in 2016, for pitcher Josh Fields. He was on a fast track to the Major Leagues, via the Astros farm system. After only three seasons down on the farm, Yordan was called up to the big leagues in 2019. The young phenom made his major league debut on June 9, 2019, against the Baltimore Orioles, going 1 for 3, and blasting a two-run home run in his debut. He followed that smashing debut by hitting another homer the next day. He became the fourth player in major league history to hit four home runs in his first five games.

Yordan went on to win the American League Rookie of the Year, unanimously after posting a .313 Batting average, 13 Doubles, 27 Home Runs, 75 RBIs, and a .655 Slugging Percentage.

Yordan missed the majority of the 2020 season after a bout with COVID-19 and played only two games before ending his season by having arthroscopic surgery performed on both knees. The 2021 season, he showed why he is a force to be reckoned with. He batted .277 and led the Astros in homers with 33 HRs and 104 RBIs. He led the Astros to the American League Championship Series, where he had a .522 batting average, and was named the ALCS MVP. The Astros eventually lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves.

The 6’5”, 225-pound slugger has a bright future ahead of him. He is currently batting .299, with 17 HRs, and 38 RBIs. He is the front runner for the American League MVP. He has been compared to Hall of Famer David Ortiz (Big Papi), relative to his size, swing, power, and being a left-handed batter.

Hopefully when his career is over, Yordan will end up in Cooperstown alongside all the greats. At least the Astros hope so!!!

I JUST TELL IT LIKE IT IS!

Burl “The Coach“ Jones