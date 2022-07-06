Captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart Draft Rosters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022

– WNBA All-Star Game to Be Played on Sunday, July 10 in Chicago (1 p.m. ET, ABC) –

The team rosters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022, as selected by All-Star captains A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, were revealed today on ESPN during the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special.

The Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker was selected by Wilson with the first overall pick. The Aces’ Jackie Young was drafted by Stewart with the No. 2 overall pick. See below for the complete pick-by-pick results from the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022, featuring Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart will be played on Sunday, July 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the defending WNBA Champion Sky. The 18th WNBA All-Star Game will be televised live by ABC at 1:00 p.m. ET.

On June 22, when the All-Star starters – selected by fans, current WNBA players and media – were unveiled, Wilson and Stewart, by virtue of being the two starters who finished with the most fan votes, were named as official co-captains of the teams. The league also announced that the pair would be joined as co-captains by fellow starters Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx and Sue Bird of Seattle, WNBA icons who have announced their retirement upon conclusion of the 2022 season. In addition, Engelbert named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who was selected to seven prior AT&T WNBA All-Star Games, an honorary All-Star and starter.

Wilson and Stewart drafted the AT&T WNBA All-Star team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making picks without regard to a player’s conference affiliation or position.

With Bird initially assigned to Team Wilson and Fowles to Team Stewart, the draft began with Wilson and Stewart selecting from the six remaining All-Star Game starters in the first round. The 12 reserves were then chosen in the second round.

Wilson, as the top overall finisher in fan voting, was awarded the first pick in the first round (Starters). Stewart made the first selection in the second round (Reserves). The captains alternated picks in each round until all players in that round had been selected.

Wilson and Stewart finished the WNBA All-Star Draft by making two trades, exchanging four players.

In the first trade, Wilson acquired the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu (selected 6th overall by Stewart) in exchange for the Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike (selected by Wilson at No. 5). Wilson and Stewart then exchanged co-captains, with Bird moving to Team Stewart and Fowles joining Team Wilson.

Following Stewart’s proposed trade of the co-captains, Wilson said, “We can do legend for legend. Ok, I got that. I’m good with that. I feel good about that. We’re back on track. That was a good one.”

Team Wilson will be led by Las Vegas Head Coach Becky Hammon and the Aces coaching staff. Chicago Sky Head Coach James Wade and his staff will guide Team Stewart. Team Wilson will wear orange uniforms; Team Stewart will wear black uniforms.

Below are the 2022 WNBA All-Star Draft selections and the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters.

* denotes starter, as voted by the fans, media and current WNBA players

^ denotes first-time All-Star selection

# named honorary starter by WNBA

YRS EXP denotes number of seasons completed entering 2022 season

ASG denotes number of All-Star selections including 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game