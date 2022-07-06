Fashion

Essence Festival 2022

by Grace Boateng
0 comment

Bright colors and bold prints dominated the looks of this year’s Essence Festival.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Issa Rae attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Tabitha Brown attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Marcus Samuelsson attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Patti LaBelle poses for a photo during SiriusXM’s Kirk Franklin Praise Channel broadcast from Essence Festival at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

