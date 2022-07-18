CommentaryUncategorized

Is There a Proper Way for Politicians to Use Social Media

by ThePublisher
by ThePublisher 0 comment

Everyone saw the TikTok video with Rhode Island State Senator, Tiara Mack, twerking on a handstand in her bikini asking for votes. Of course, Sen. Tiara Mack, a 28-year-old Black and queer Providence Democrat, dismissed any criticism of the 8-second clip as “misogyny, classism, and racism”, further stating “My behavior on my Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok is consistent with young millennials”.  Tiara Mack was subsequently banned from TikTok.

Social Media is not new to politicians, in fact, it can be instrumental in reaching millennials and gen z. However, the question is raised, is there a political way to use social media?

Today this video popped up on Twitter with people saying this is the proper way for politicians to use social. (Click Here To View The Video) What are your thoughts?

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Frequency And Fear Of Mass Shootings Have...

Riveting Testimony at the January 6th Hearings Give...

Will the January 6th Hearings Result in Men...

Mass Shootings Have Taken America to a New...

Our Nation Has a Problem with Guns and...

Put Gun Safety on Voters’ Minds This November

Leaders, America Is Hurting Right Now: Do You...

Black Veterans Are Patriots Too…America Just Doesn’t Recognize...

Black Business Leaders Undervalued in America

Our Disappearing Rights