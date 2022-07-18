Is There a Proper Way for Politicians to Use Social Media

Everyone saw the TikTok video with Rhode Island State Senator, Tiara Mack, twerking on a handstand in her bikini asking for votes. Of course, Sen. Tiara Mack, a 28-year-old Black and queer Providence Democrat, dismissed any criticism of the 8-second clip as “misogyny, classism, and racism”, further stating “My behavior on my Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok is consistent with young millennials”. Tiara Mack was subsequently banned from TikTok.

Social Media is not new to politicians, in fact, it can be instrumental in reaching millennials and gen z. However, the question is raised, is there a political way to use social media?

Today this video popped up on Twitter with people saying this is the proper way for politicians to use social. (Click Here To View The Video) What are your thoughts?