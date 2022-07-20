Ebony Media Group Announces Eden Bridgeman Sklenar as Chief Executive Officer

EBONY Media Group, the leading and most influential Black-owned media company in the world, today announced that owner and chairwoman Eden Bridgeman Sklenar has been named Chief Executive Officer.

An experienced business leader, Sklenar will succeed Michele Ghee.

Serving as owner of EBONY and JET parent company 1145 Holdings, LLC. since 2021, Bridgeman Sklenar has more than 15 years of senior management experience, previously serving as CMO of Manna Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky-based family-owned business that is also one of the largest minority-owned restaurant operators in the United States.

“I am ecstatic to fully embrace the EBONY and JET brands, and to work even more collaboratively with our exceptional senior leadership as we revive and rebuild these iconic brands that have been a staple in our community and culture,” said Bridgeman Sklenar.

Under Bridgeman Sklenar’s ownership and vision, EBONY Media Group is focused on maintaining the company’s cherished legacy while building new divisions that will transform the brand in the current digital era.

Since 2021, EBONY Media Group has evolved to include EBONY.com (the traditional news source), EBONY Studios (a television and film based initiative) and EBONY Publishing (whose first book was the New York Times best seller by acclaimed Academy Award winner Viola Davis).

“For years, the traditional EBONY platform was rooted in magazine publishing, but we recognize in today’s world of media there are broader opportunities for our brand to connect with the culture while elevating EBONY’s global presence and influence.,” said Bridgeman Sklenar. “Our growth strategy is fueled by culture, data, innovative ideas, and relentless execution. Our new platforms are just the beginning of how we intend to reimagine a timeless brand that continues to reign supreme as the most influential to culture and the world.”

While at Manna, Inc., Bridgeman Sklenar was responsible for overseeing the company’s marketing department and local store marketing engagement across all company brands. She also served as the company ambassador to the Women’s Food Service Forum, Board Member and Program Director for the Bridgeman Charitable Group, and served as a Board Member for The Speed Museum, Kentucky Derby Museum, Oxmoor Farm Foundation, Task Force for the Fund Arts, and the Louisville Ballet.

Bridgeman Sklenar has received a BA Degree in Communications from the University of Louisville, an MBA in Entrepreneurship at Loyola University Chicago-Quinlan School of Business, and an induction into The International Business Honor Society.

For over 75 years, EBONY Media Group has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present and future of the Black experience.