All Freeman Jr. is on a Journey to Greatness!

All Freeman Jr. is a young man that’s clearly on a journey to greatness.

Freeman Jr. is a senior at Ross Sterling Aviation & Early College High School. All Jr., a star baseball player, is a 4-year letterman and 2-time captain of the Raider baseball team. He started playing baseball when he was 11 years old at South Central Little League—a spin-off of the Major League Baseball RBI Initiative.

The games were played at Sunnyside Park in the heart of Sunnyside.

Freeman Jr. is a humble young man who is determined to be a Major League ball player. This season he was named to the All-District team in District 9-5A as a pitcher and outfielder.

Unlike many youth in the inner-city, Freeman Jr. has had the opportunity to attend various baseball camps to hone his skills. He was selected to play for former Houston Astros Manager Bo Porter and his Future All Star’s Travel & Select Baseball Team. The team will travel around the country and play in the Ex-Major League Players Classic in Atlanta, the Gary Sheffield Tournament in Florida, and the Carlos Beltran Caribbean Classic.

Not only is Freeman Jr. excelling on the field, but he is also excelling in the classroom. He was nominated, and will be inducted into Sterling’s National Honor Society, for his academic prowess. He is enrolled in the Aviation Magnet Program at Sterling, and is the only Sterling student selected to attend the prestigious Ace Aerospace Summer Camp—a nationally recognized program sponsored by United Airlines, the United States Air Force, and Texas Southern University. Freeman Jr. is one of the few African American students chosen to participate in the program.

Upon his graduation from Sterling Aviation Early College High School, Freeman Jr. will not only have his high school diploma, but will receive an Associate Degree from Houston Community College, as well as his Airplane Pilot License.

Freeman Jr. plans to attend college on a baseball scholarship at Texas Southern University or the University of Houston, where he plans to attain an MBA in Business. He aspires to play professional baseball, then after his career in baseball, he wants to own and operate his own Wingstop franchise chain. He also plans to put that Pilot license to use as a pilot.

Freeman Jr. is a well-rounded young man who loves to read and workout in his spare time. He attends Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Sunnyside and plans to pastor his own church one day.

Let’s give this young man an “A1” salute for all he has accomplished, and for everything he aspires to be. He is the son of All Freeman Sr.

I just tell it like it is!!!

– Burl “The Coach” Jones