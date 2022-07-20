Fashion

This Week’s Fashion Finds

by Grace Boateng
The stars were shining bright with this week’s fashion finds.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Kerry Washington attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Lupita Nyong’o attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch

