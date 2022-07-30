Beyoncé is “reborn” with Renaissance

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress. In her 40th year of existence on earth, she released “Renaissance”, her 7th studio album.

Let’s take a moment to talk about how intentional this woman is. Renaissance, a French word meaning rebirth, is applied to the rediscovery and revival of interest in the art, architecture, and literary culture of Antiquity which took place in Italy from the 14th century onwards. What are some things we can take from this?

1. Beyoncé is Creole (a mix of African American, Native American, and yes you guessed it, French).



2. She just turned 40 years old and as you can see Renaissance took place in the 14th century. If you know anything about the 40-year-old Third Ward Queen, she loves the number 4 and any variation of it.

3. This “Rebirth” of her art comes in a form of Dance Music with a mix of Bounce, HipHop, Pop, and R&B. This plays into her cover art, which shows her on multiple different horses, basically letting everyone know Bey is not anyone’s one trick pony.

Now there was some drama surrounding the release of Renaissance, such as Singer Kelis being upset that the Queen Bee did not reach out to her off general principle to ask for a sample that she doesn’t legally own. Kelis just wanted the respect of artist to artist and felt frustrated over the entire incident. Also, Renaissance was leaked early and you how organized the Parkwood Entertainment Founder is; however, even then we wouldn’t see her sweat she politely thanked her “Beehive” for being loyal and waiting on the July 29th drop.

So how does it sound? Sonically, Renaissance is an amazing piece of art! Our favorites are: Church Girl, Break My Soul, Virgo’s Groove (Which is an overall fan favorite), Move, Thique, and Summer Renaissance. Let us know what yours are in the comments.