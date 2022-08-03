The PVILCA (Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association) held its annual Hall of Honor and Hall of Fame Induction Banquet recently. It was indeed a grand affair that was attended by approximately 800 guests at the beautiful Marriott Hotel South Hobby.

“Remembering the Past with Pride” was the theme, and the selection committee did just that by honoring legends from the past, as well as the present.

Some of the honorees were Karl Godine of Kashmere High School, 2x State Champion; Hise Austin of MC Williams High School, three sport star and former NFL player for the Green Bay Packers; 3x State Championship basketball coach David Green of Beaumont United; State Championship football coach Jason Todd of Dallas South Oak Cliff; Melba Hosey of George Washington Carver High School in Sweeny, TX; Willie Marie Burton of BC Elmore High School in Houston, TX; Cydryce “Cyd” Carter McMillan, three-sport star at Dobie High School in Houston, TX and three-time State Champion Volleyball coach. So many more deserving honorees were inducted.

The goal of the PVILCA is to preserve the PVIL Legacy, remember the past, and to keep its history alive. On display at the banquet was a collection of artifacts, photographs, documents, records, and memorabilia from some of the legends of the past.

PVILCA Chairman Robert Brown, the Board of Directors, and Management Staff Officers do an amazing job of hosting this event every year. Coach Brown stated, “The board strives to keep the PVIL history alive. The buildings are gone but the memories linger on.” He encourages the youth of today to remember their history with PRIDE and to also remember whose shoulders they stand on!!

Burl “The Coach” Jones