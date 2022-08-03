Nicholas To Participate In NBPA Top 50 Camp

TSU men’s basketball standout Joirdon Karl Nicholas will participate in the 2022 NBPA Top 50 Basketball Camp in Atlanta this weekend.

Nicholas, a graduate student from Houston, will represent TSU at the camp held at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University from July 28-30. A second student-athlete with TSU ties was also selected in recent graduate Bryson Etienne.

First developed in 2017, the Top 50 Camp features a group of the best players from the SIAC and SWAC, respectively.

Modeled after the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp, players at the Top 50 Camp will receive on-court skill instruction from current and retired NBA players and participate in leadership and personal development sessions off the court. The Top 50 Camp will also allow players to showcase their talent against the best of their neighboring conference through highly competitive scrimmages and games.