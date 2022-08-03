Fashion

Fashion from the Red Carpets

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

The stars were aligned and refined on the red carpets of this summer’s most highly anticipated movie premieres.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer attend the UK Premiere Of “NOPE” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 26: Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the “Nope” Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Jonica Booth attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Brian Tyree Henry attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds in July

This Week’s Fashion Finds

Fashion Finds, July

Essence Festival 2022

Fashion at the 2022 BET Awards

Fashion from the 2022 TIME100 Gala

75th Annual Tony Awards Fashion

Bold and Bright Fashion Finds

Early Summer Fashion Finds…

End of Spring Fashion Finds…