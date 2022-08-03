Fashion from the Red Carpets

The stars were aligned and refined on the red carpets of this summer’s most highly anticipated movie premieres.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer attend the UK Premiere Of “NOPE” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 26: Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the “Nope” Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Jonica Booth attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Brian Tyree Henry attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)