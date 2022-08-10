Paul Named to Lombardi Watchlist

Cougar sophomore offensive lineman adds to preseason recognitions

University of Houston sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Paul has been named to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watchlist, presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance and ability with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi. The announcement was made by the Rotary Club of Houston.

Paul is among 77 student-athletes on the watchlist including just four from The American. The honor is the latest for the Jersey Village High School product who has been tabbed Preseason All-American Athletic Conference First Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. The Houston native and Outland Trophy Watch List honoree is also a team captain.

Paul started all 14 games at left tackle as a freshman a season ago en route to being named All-American Athletic Conference First Team. Offensively, the Cougars led The American in first downs offense (314) and red zone offense (.891).

Semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award will be announced on Nov. 10 and the four finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 23. The winner will be revealed on Dec. 7.

Houston opens its season on Sept. 3 at UTSA. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. from the Alamodome and can be seen on CBS Sports Network. The in-state matchup is the lone FBS contest nationally on opening weekend featuring two 12-plus win teams from a season ago.