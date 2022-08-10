WNBA Announces New Process for Selecting All-WNBA Teams and Unveils End-Of-Season Awards Schedule

The WNBA recently announced that a new process for the selection of the 2022 All-WNBA First and Second Teams will be implemented. Prior to this season, voters were required to select players based on position, resulting in the selection of two guards, one center and two forwards for each team. Voting for this year’s All-WNBA teams will be conducted without regard to a player’s position.

“As we evaluated our approach to end-of-season awards and spoke with our general managers, head coaches and others, it became clear that the most deserving players, regardless of position, should be recognized at season’s end,” said WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin. “Our game continues to evolve. As greater emphasis is placed on spacing and pace of play, the players have expanded their multifaceted skill sets. This process change allows us to celebrate the best of the best going forward.”

The WNBA will present 12 end-of-season awards following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season: All-WNBA First and Second Teams; Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year; Kia WNBA Most Improved Player; Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player; Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year; Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year; Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award; WNBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams; WNBA All-Rookie Team; WNBA Coach of the Year; Basketball Executive of the Year; and the WNBA Peak Performers.

A national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters submit votes for 10 of the 12 season-ending awards. The Basketball Executive of the Year honor is selected by the league’s basketball executives and the Peak Performers awards are presented to the regular-season statistical leaders in points per game, rebounds per game, and assists per game. Voting for the WNBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams will continue to be based on position, while voting for the WNBA All-Rookie Team will remain “positionless.”

In addition, the WNBA established the following schedule for the announcement of the 2022 WNBA end-of-season awards:

Monday, Aug. 15: WNBA Peak Performers

Friday, Aug. 19: WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Monday, Aug. 22: WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Thursday, Aug. 25: Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and WNBA All-Rookie Team

Friday, Aug. 26: WNBA Coach of the Year

Monday, Aug. 29: Kia WNBA Most Improved Player

Thursday, Sept. 1: Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Friday, Sept. 2: Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and WNBA All-Defensive First Team and Second Team

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player

Thursday, Sept. 15: All-WNBA First Team and Second Team