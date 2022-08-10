Flowers, folds, sparkles, and shimmer were the main characters of this week’s fashion finds.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: Kirby Howell-Baptiste attends “The Sandman” World Premiere at BFI Southbank on August 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Amandla Stenberg attends the A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” New York Screening on August 02, 2022 at Fort Greene Park in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)