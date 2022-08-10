Fashion

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Flowers, folds, sparkles, and shimmer were the main characters of this week’s fashion finds.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: Kirby Howell-Baptiste attends “The Sandman” World Premiere at BFI Southbank on August 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Amandla Stenberg attends the A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” New York Screening on August 02, 2022 at Fort Greene Park in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion from the Red Carpets

Fashion Finds in July

This Week’s Fashion Finds

Fashion Finds, July

Essence Festival 2022

Fashion at the 2022 BET Awards

Fashion from the 2022 TIME100 Gala

75th Annual Tony Awards Fashion

Bold and Bright Fashion Finds

Early Summer Fashion Finds…