This Week in Fashion…

by Grace Boateng
This week’s fashion finds featured stunning silhouettes and flowing fabrics.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Iyana Halley attends the “Beast” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on August 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Actress Nathalie Emmanuel attends THE INVITATION New York Friends & Family Screening at Crosby Hotel on August 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Jurnee Smollett

Tracee Ellis Ross

