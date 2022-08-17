“STEAMtheBLOCK in Sunnyside”Announces STEAM Engagement for the Sunnyside Community

Fundraiser, Project Reveal, Art Expo Presented by The South Union CDC

(Houston, TX) – The South Union Community Development Corporation (SUCDC) presents “STEAMtheBLOCK in Sunnyside”, a fundraiser, project reveal, art expo and block party for Houston’s Sunnyside community and surrounding areas. Saturday, August 20, 2022 starting at 9AM at 3408 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051. (Full schedule below)

9AM – Veterans Garden reveals a 40’ shipping container by Sunnyside artist Israel McCloud. Art Gallery Preview – Featuring works by Colby Deal (Houston Airport System Public Artist ), Marc Furi (I Love 3rd Ward public display creator), and Mitchell Reece (CAMH, Menil).

11AM – City Officials Announcements and Table Talk – City Officials including: Mayor Sylvester Turner | Congressman Al Green | Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and others

12PM – Youth Talent Expo (14–24-year-old youth competing to win $1,000, $500 and $250)

1:30PM – Live Music, Brunch, Vendors, Art Gallery

4:00PM – Sunnyside Jam Block Party with a meal from Culinary Artist Karrie Calloway (sponsored by HEB)

South Union CDC is most known for their Saturday STEM program called The STEM Foundation, their involvement and community inclusion in the SUNNYSIDE ENERGY project, the Solar “Outdoor” Classroom and their #STEAMtheBLOCK events around the world.

Efrem B. Jernigan, PresidentOFSouth Union CDC says that the purpose of this event is “To inform and draw constituents of the Sunnyside, South Union and surrounding communities to the workforce and entrepreneurial opportunities that the future 50MW Solar Farm could bring to the area. Over the last 3 years, we have built major momentum towards educating and preparing the community for their participation in our “Sunshine in Sunnyside” opportunities of economic and entrepreneurial development for households predominantly listed as low-to-moderate income.”

Together, They will reveal new initiatives like Internet for Sunnyside and a host of other vendors.

We invite the media to join us with the intention to capture our “Sunshine in Sunnyside”, City

Official’s announcements and discussions. For inquiries including pre and post-coverage, please contact Kay Gordon (T.B.O. Public Relations) at 713-538-0353 or at contact@thebeautyofpr.com

Made possible in part through the City’s Initiative Grant.

ABOUT SOUTH UNION COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

MISSION: “Sowing Seeds of Success” into youth and senior citizens through exposure. Youth gain exposure to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers. Seniors stay connected through fellowship, food, fun and fitness. The South Union Community Development Corporation is a 501c3 non-profit organization established to help develop the South Union community and surrounding areas of Houston. We are devoted to enriching the lives of today’s children, senior citizens and families. We instill great pride in our delivery and know without a doubt that we are making a difference.

WEBSITE: www.southunioncdc.org

SOCIALS

IG : @southunion_stem

FB: @southunioncdc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SouthUnionCDC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZSVtOOdW3pPCL4aVLXT8bg

